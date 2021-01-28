Next week, Los Parks (LA Park & Hijo de La Park) and Alex Hammerstone will be defending their respective championships on MLW Fusion.

Los Parks will be defending their MLW World Tag Team Championships against their newest contenders Bu Ku Dao & TJP. Then in the main event, Alex Hammerstone will put his National Openweight Championship on the line against Mads Krügger in a Baklei Brawl match.

This week, the team of Bu Ku Dao & TJP successfully defeated Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) for an opportunity to be the first contenders to Los Parks titles. Los Parks won their championships just two weeks ago against the longest-reigning champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich in a controversial way. Can Los Parks retain their titles with a clean finish?

After going back and forth for the past two months, Hammerstone and Mads Krügger will finally settle the score in a grudge match. This match could turn deadly as Baklei Brawls are known for their bare-knuckle, no holds barred stipulations. The last time these two met for the title, it ended in a No Contest.

