After flirting with a pro wrestling career earlier today, Bow Wow got the attention of RETRIBUTION’s big man, T-Bar.

The rapper voiced his desire to compete inside a WWE ring, tweeting that it was a “life long childhood dream” of his. T-Bar responded, saying the career change idea “is crazy” while also dissing Bow Wow’s movie, Like Mike.

Bow Wow hit T-Bar back, asking, “Are you mad because ill become champ faster than you? Or are you mad that like mike is more legendary than you will ever be?”

The former Dominik Dijakovic then officially laid down the challenge. “Those sound like fighting words Air Bud. Why don’t you fly your “private jet” down to the @WWE ThunderDome and back them up?”

The Fast and the Furious star also caught the attention of former WWE United States Champion Ricochet. The One and Only simply stated that Bow Wow “don’t want the smoke!” Bow Wow responded by challenging Ricochet to “say it live on RAW” if he means it.

Bow Wow’s enthusiasm to dive into the wrestling world comes after fellow recording artist Bad Bunny made a splash in the sport. Bad Bunny performed his single “Booker T” at the Royal Rumble before getting physical during the main event. Bunny has since aligned himself with Damian Priest, and is heavily rumored to have a match at this year’s WrestleMania.

You can see Bow Wow’s exchanges with T-Bar and Ricochet below:

Now i know this might sound crazy… BUT… after i drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the @WWE its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!! — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

It doesn’t sound crazy. It is crazy. Don’t make us destroy you. Also Like Mike sucked. #RETRIBUTION https://t.co/JvVimNWB2i — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) February 8, 2021

Are you mad because ill become champ faster than you? Or are you mad that like mike is more legendary than you will ever be? DROPS MIC 🎤 https://t.co/hbO44eYcLi — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

Those sound like fighting words Air Bud. Why don’t you fly your “private jet” down to the @WWE ThunderDome and back them up?#RETRIBUTION https://t.co/pvKOMTfT54 — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) February 8, 2021

Sounds like the BANE stand in wants the smoke? Was that a challenge sir? https://t.co/dheUfWAKgb — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

And you two are gonna need more than eye contacts and fake party city masks to scare the dawg! Do i smell a tag match? ……. sign the contract! 🖊 https://t.co/2205hu8K8x — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021