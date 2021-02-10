Cody and Brandi Rhodes made the announcement late last year that the couple was expecting their first child. Brandi, who was involved in an AEW storyline with Jade Cargill, had to step away from her onscreen role.

Cody Rhodes appeared on The Buzz on Newsday and was asked about their child becoming a wrestler.

“It’s a great industry,” Cody said. “It’s finally thriving again. I’m so proud of being a pro wrestler. I’ll definitely be bringing he or she, whenever I’m told or whenever Brandi lets me know, I’ll bring them around it. The sky’s the limit for a baby Rhodes, that’s for sure.”

His only strategy, in Cody’s opinion, is to do what his father, the late Dusty Rhodes, did for him and that is to take his child to shows at a young age.

“My dad was really good, he just brought me around it. If I liked it, I liked it, and if I didn’t, he wouldn’t bring me around it [the wrestling business]. I think we’ll apply the same thing.”

Cody further reminisced about how his father took him to shows, saying Dusty was old school and didn’t “smarten up” Cody on the goings-on backstage. He recalled of times when he would feel upset with the guys who busted open his dad. With regards to his own child, Cody said he will “probably try to smarten that kid up, or maybe I won’t just to see if I can have the same amount of fun he [Dusty] did.”

Hopefully by the time Cody and Brandi’s child will be coming around, attendance for shows will resume and things will look more normal. Cody was also asked about AEW touring again soon, to which he replied, “the safest way to do it is slow and steady so we can secure this for our future.”

AEW currently has< a href="https://www.wrestlinginc.com/news/2020/12/backstage-news-on-how-long-aew-will-runs-shows-out-of-daily-678210/"> no immediate plans to leave Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, where they are at a 20% capacity rate. WWE wants to bring in fans for WrestleMania, but there’s no word on when touring will begin again for them, either. After vaccine distribution becomes more available, time will tell when more fans will be able to return to shows.

