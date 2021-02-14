At the end of Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender event, The team of Juice Robinson and David Finlay Jr., FinJuice, were announced to appear on Impact Wrestling this Tuesday. Finlay has appeared on NJPW Strong episodes, and Robinson is coming off a fractured orbital bone injury.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada will be part of NJPW’s new partnerships with Impact Wrestling and AEW. Meltzer noted that he does not know where Okada will be appear, but he stated that he is coming.

The news comes after KENTA appeared on AEW Dynamite for his run-in on IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley. KENTA then teamed up with AEW Champion Kenny Omega against Moxley and Lance Archer in the main event of the last episode of Dynamite.

The frequency of these appearances happening is dependent on the COVID travel restrictions and quarantine guidelines. However, NJPW working with other companies means that fans expect other NJPW stars to appear in other promotions in the future.