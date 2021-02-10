Even after a few days, RAW Superstar Nia Jax is still a hot topic after yelling out “my hole” after missing a leg drop on the apron. WWE fans and stars have reacted to the clip and have shared their memes of Jax.

We reported before that bidet company TUSHY had sent a letter to Jax. In the letter was an offer of one their products as well as an opportunity to be their brand ambassador.

The company tweeted out on social media a meme of Jax photoshopped wearing one of their shirts. On the shirt read, “Ask me about my butthole,” and TUSHY wrote, “@NiaJaxWWE, picture this. [pleading face emoji].”

Jax saw the tweet and simply tweeted, “Rude.”

You can view the tweet from TUSHY and Jax below: