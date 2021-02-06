The latest episode of NJPW Strong streamed on NJPW World last night, featuring an interview with IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley. The champion is set to face KENTA at NJPW The New Beginning USA 2021 on February 26. Before that, Kevin Kelly spoke with Moxley about his upcoming title defense.

“‘You can’t litigate your way to the US Championship, you can’t talk your way into it,” Moxley said. “You have to take me out. I live for this stuff. He has to kick a hole through my chest.'”

In the past couple weeks, both Moxley and KENTA have crossed over to each other’s promotions to ambush one another. KENTA took Moxley out with Go To Sleep on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, which led to AEW announcing a match involving the two wrestlers for this Wednesday’s show. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and KENTA vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere – Anything Goes Match.

Getting back to Moxley’s interview with Kelly, he did give a nod to his upcoming opponent saying he has inspired a generation of wrestlers and everyone has stolen from KENTA.

Below are the rest of the results from Strong:

* DKC defeated Kevin Knight

* Bateman, Misterioso, Adrian Quest, and Jordan Clearwater defeated Brody King, Barrett Brown, Logan Riegel, and Sterling Riegel

* Rey Horus defeated TJP