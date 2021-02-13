AEW announced that the Japanese side of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament will air this Monday on YouTube. AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida is currently in Japan helping produce the matches

The Japanese bracket was reportedly taped at the Ice Ribbon Dojo with no audience. Shida took to Twitter recently and confirmed that she will be on commentary for the Japanese broadcast of the tournament.

Shida was also on a recent episode of Gatoh Move’s ChocoPro show as a special guest referee. Gatoh Move was founded by Emi Sakura, and a few competitors in the AEW Eliminator Tournament wrestled on the show, VENY, Mei Suruga and Ryo Mizunami.

Mizunami was on a live stream with Shida and Baliyan Akki where she revealed that she had considered retirement heading into her six-women tag match at Double or Nothing.

“When she was doing the AEW show, she was planning to retire,” Akki said translating for Mizunami. “In 2019, she, in her heart, 100% decided that she’s just going to retire after this, but when she got called for that show, she thought it would be a nice memory.

“But when she went to AEW, had the match in front of tens of thousands of people and did that show, she realized there’s a world out there that she doesn’t know. If there’s a world out there that is this wonderful and I have this much fun again wrestling, I’m not gonna go out. She decided to postpone her retirement.”

You can view Shida’s tweet below: