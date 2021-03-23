Aleister Black has been absent from WWE television since his no DQ match against Kevin Owens on the October 12th episode of RAW. He was later drafted to SmackDown, but has not made an appearance for the blue brand.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Black is dealing with minor injuries right now. He also noted that Black is part of the crop of talent that benefitted from Paul Heyman’s reign as RAW Creative Director, and suffered when Heyman left the role.

Black’s wife, Zelina Vega, was released by the company this past November. However, Black’s current standing with the company reportedly is not due to her release. Black had also reportedly asked to return to NXT as well.

Black recently shared a Twitter exchange with Andrade, who received his WWE release earlier this week. Black pointed out how close Andrade has been to his WWE career and thanked him. Andrade replied back, hoping to wrestle him again down the road.

