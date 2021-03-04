On last night’s AEW Dynamite, Paul Wight revealed a “Hall of Fame worthy talent” has signed with the company, which will be revealed at this Sunday’s Revolution PPV.

This morning on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the news, and gave some more details about the signing.

“This Sunday a major star in the world of wrestling, a huge, huge star is going to come and sign a multi-year contract with AEW on Sunday at the pay-per-view,” Khan said. “I can confirm what Paul said is true, and I’m not talking about the person in the ladder match. We have a great, fun sixth person in the ladder match, but the person who I’m saying is going to come and sign a multi-year contract with AEW, the person Paul referenced, that’s not the sixth person in the ladder match. Paul’s talking about a big surprise, and that’s that’s no joke.”

Speculation has begun among fans on who the incoming talent could be, which brought Batista’s name into the discussion. The WWE Hall of Famer (going by Wight’s above description already takes him out of the discussion) had his final match at WrestleMania 35 in a loss to Triple H. He then announced his retirement from wrestling the very next day.

A fan tweeted at Batista about being the potential huge star AEW has picked up, but he was insistent about being done with the pro wrestling business.

“They’re going to have to come up with another word that’s used specifically for professional wrestlers who actually mean it when they say they’re retired,” Batista responded. “Currently, the word ‘retired’ has zero credibility by professional wrestling standards.”

AEW Revolution is this Sunday at 8 pm ET. You can check out the current card here.