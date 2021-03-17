After a triumphant victory this past Saturday at Sacrifice, Rich Swann became the first man in Impact history to unify both the Impact World and TNA World Heavyweight Championships. Now, Swann will see himself in the marquee matchup against the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at the main event in a Title versus Title Match at Rebellion on April 24.

But before these two victors come face to face again, “The Invisible Hand” Don Callis made his return to the Impact Zone tonight to warn the new champion what lies ahead of him in five weeks. Callis, at first, tried to butter up the new unify champ by saying that he’s been rooting for him ever since he joined the company in 2018. But now that Swann is the face of Impact Wrestling, Callis just can’t see Swann and Omega on the same playing field as champions.

Callis stated, “[Swann] is a once in a decade talent. [Whereas] Kenny Omega is once in a millennium talent.” He also mentioned that Swann is, “A star in his own right. But Omega is a god of pro wrestling.”

To add insult to injury, Callis brought up the hard felt loss Swann, Moose and Chris Sabin took against Omega and The Good Brothers at the main event of Hard To Kill in January. In Callis’ eyes, he sees history repeating itself come April when Swann and Omega square off one-on-one.

According to PWInsider, it’s been reported that Omega is currently in Nashville filming segments for the upcoming tapings. It’ll be interesting to see when Omega will make his return back on Impact as it’s been close to two months since his last appearance.

Below is the full exchange between Rich Swann and Don Callis.