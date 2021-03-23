Recent AEW signing Ethan Page did a Q&A on his YouTube channel recently where he discussed joining AEW. Fans specifically wanted to know who he’d like to face in his new promotion.

“I would love to wrestle Rey Fenix,” said Page. “He’s a wrestler that clearly makes his opponents better and make them raise their game a little bit. I think he’d be an awesome match. There’s the obvious choice of me and Ricky Starks just posing, looking into the camera, doing a runway walk. Or me vs. MJF in a trash talk centric match.

“Then there’s the obvious choice; me vs. Christian or Chris Jericho. Me being the number one up and coming Canadian wrestler right now, I think that be iconic to have a bunch of Canadians in a match together. That be cool. I would say those are my options.”

Another thing Page is a fan of with AEW is the schedule. As was the case when he worked with Impact Wrestling, AEW’s less strenuous scheduling allows him to have more personal time.

“I get to spend a lot of time with my family, which is pretty awesome,” Page said. “I’m only gone for a couple days a month, which is great. Especially with all the craziness going on right now. The less I have to travel, the better it is.”

Prior to signing with AEW there was speculation whether Page would pick them or WWE. He revealed that ultimately the decision was quite easy.

“I’m going to give you a very lazy answer,” said Page. “I wanted to go to AEW from the chance that I even thought about wanting to move one place to the other. AEW was always at the top of the list. First of all, in WWE I would not be able to do this stream with you guys tonight. I wouldn’t be able to answer these questions, do my vlog, Twitch; any outside stuff like that. And I think AEW gives their talent very good creative freedom to be who they are. You’re going to see All Ego Ethan Page.

“I literally had a hand in designing my first t-shirt for AEW. So yeah; you’re gonna see sprinkles of my creativity throughout my AEW career. It’s more a collaboration. It’s awesome.”

