Former WWE star Henry Godwinn joined The Shining Wizards podcast to about The Undertaker’s retirement. A former member of the Bone Street Krew (BSK) with Taker, Godwinn detailed how it all came together.

“Bruce Prichard had called me and said ‘Undertaker’s retiring. We’d like to get you guys down here,'” said Godwinn. “I said you don’t have to ask me twice. I’ll be there.

“It’s been 20 years since the whole BSK group had been in the same room together. I’d been with Papa (Shango), Rikishi, Savio and Phineas but as a group we hadn’t been together. So we flew down there and everyone was meeting that night. We had our Covid tests and everybody passed. So we went to the bar and Taker was gonna be there about 10:30, so we hung out. And then here comes Taker and that’s when all the s--t began.

“Four bottles of Jack and about 100 beers later Godfather and Taker were putting me to bed at 3:30. We put in twenty years in one night, so I’m good for another twenty.”

Godwinn talked more about BSK, perhaps the second most famous backstage group aside from The Kliq. He described it as a diverse family of characters who held no animosity to the more famous backstage faction.

“We were just a group of guys that hit it off,” recalled Godwinn. “We all had the same beliefs. It wasn’t that we were bad asses or nothing. We were just a group of big guys that got along.

“We didn’t have any problems. Like we’d always get the question ‘how was it backstage with you and the clique?’ We were all the boys. We didn’t have no harsh words for them. It’s just this group of guys hung out. It was diverse. We had blacks, Hawaiians, Samoans, Asians, rednecks and hillbillies. We were all just one big happy family. For us to get along with our different backgrounds, you’d think our country could get along. That’s what we always said.”

Godwinn also discussed participating in Brawl for All, the infamous WWE tournament. Like everyone else, he is not a fan.

“They came to me,” said Godwinn. “I just had nose surgery two months before, so I was a little skeptical about doing it. But they talked me into it. I was like what the hell, let’s do it. You get a good payday for ten minutes. But it was brutal. For some of the guys, it affected them way after. It hurt some guys’ careers I think. I didn’t like it. We’re not boxers.

“They just said you guys go in and box. You can shoot and you’ll have takedowns. That’s how you score. I think I had two or three takedowns, and me and Bradshaw connected a couple times. He had a bloody nose. The right side of my cheek was numb for like six weeks because I just had that surgery. I was on the defense, you know, trying not to get hit on that side. I think it was a little bit out of our wheelhouse. It wasn’t right for us.”

