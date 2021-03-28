WWE NXT’s Karrion Kross was interviewed by Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN to hype up his upcoming NXT Championship match against Finn Balor at Takeover: Stand and Deliver. During the interview, Kross discussed the potential negative reaction towards him receiving a title shot.

“For starters, I don’t pay any attention to that,” said Kross. “I got really thick skin except when you start trashing Demolition Man. I approach it from two different things, two different ways. Number one, everybody wants to see you do well until they feel like you’re doing better than they’d like you to do. That’s life in general. People always say they want change. People like to see change and all things, right? But they want to see change on their terms. Too bad.

“Look at it like this. This is a success story if you really think about it. If you remove me from it and just look at a person not Karrion Kross. A person coming in and finding success like this. This can happen to other people.”

Kross had previously held the NXT Championship before being forced to vacate it due to a separated shoulder. He sees his chance to take back the title as a shock to the system.

“I feel like my story right now is a success over the status quo,” Kross said. “People don’t like status quo. They don’t like it. If you think about it like that, I am the change that people are always asking for. I am the change that people are always looking for.

“People want to see things get shaken up immediately. If you look at it and observe like that, that’s exactly what I’m doing.”

Despite his stance, Kross understands he won’t be able to win over fans just like that. But he did make it clear that he expects some converts sooner than later.

“The other thing I would tell them, ‘Hey, if you’re not sold on me, keep watching because I’ve heard that before’”, said Kross. “I have a lot of fans right now that are diehard fans of mine that weren’t big on me to begin with. Know at the end of the day, everything that I do is in the interest of entertaining you. So eventually, I’ll get you. Believe me.”

