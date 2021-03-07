In anticipation of tonight’s big signing at AEW Revolution, a bunch of wrestling personalities have either been asked about joining the promotion or posting videos that tease a possible signing.

Yesterday, Kurt Angle was among those in the second group when he sent out a video of himself lacing up his wrestling boots with a “To Be Continued…” at the end of the video.

Earlier today, a second video was released with the caption, “Tune in. Oh, it’s true! It’s damn true!”

The video goes a big longer showing Angle give a little chuckle while wearing a t-shirt with The Kurt Angle Show on it. Angle was just doing a little promotion for his podcast. This doesn’t necessarily mean he couldn’t appear tonight, but this at least shows what yesterday’s video was about.

