Impact Wrestling announced Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel for this Tuesday’s show. Over the past couple weeks, Callihan has been attacking Miguel’s trainees, and now the two will go one-on-one.

Also announced during last night’s Sacrifice a 12-woman tag match is set: Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava, Kimber Lee, Susan and Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace, Jazz, ODB, Havok, Nevaeh and Alisha.

Fans should also expect plenty of fallout from last night’s show, which saw two title changes: X-Division Champion Ace Austin and Impact World Tag Team Champions FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson).

In addition, Rich Swann defeated Moose to unify the TNA World Heavyweight and Impact World Championships. Swann now goes against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a Title vs. Title Match at Rebellion on April 24.