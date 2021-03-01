NJPW announced the full lineup for its 49th Anniversary Show on March 4 at Budokan Hall in Tokyo.

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight and Jr. Tag Team Champion El Desperado challenged Kota Ibushi for his IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships at the end of this past weekend’s Castle Attack, and that request has been granted by NJPW.

As noted, this will be the final dual championship match as NJPW has decided to unify the Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships into the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Below is the full card:

* Kota Ibushi (c) vs. El Desperado (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships)

* Tetsuya Natio vs. The Great-O-Khan (New Japan Cup Match)

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Jeff Cobb (New Japan Cup Match)

* SHO, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kazuchika Okada vs. BUSHI, SANADA, and Shingo Takagi

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Toa Henare, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. EVIL, KENTA, Chase Owens, Jay White, and Taiji Ishimori

* Master Wato, Gabriel Kidd, Tomoaki Honma and Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., and DOUKI

NJPW also revealed the New Japan Cup bracket earlier today.