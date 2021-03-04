– On tonight’s Dynamite, MJF and Chris Jericho held a Revolution Press Conference before their AEW World Tag Team Championship Match against The Young Bucks. During the segment, Barstool Sports, Conrad Thompson, and Eric Bischoff asked the AEW stars some questions about their title match. Bischoff has now appeared on Dynamite a couple times — once as a moderator between Jericho and Orange Cassidy.

– AEW announced there will be an episode of Dark this Saturday at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube. The special edition is part of the lead-up for this Sunday’s Revolution PPV. You can check out the latest card for the PPV here.

– To help build the big AEW World Championship Match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley, AEW included hardcore wrestling legend Atsushi Onita to talk about the upcoming Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. Onita has worked numerous deathmatches over his lengthy career, many during the 90s in FMW, against Jeet Singh, Tarzan Goto, Terry Funk and others.

“In this match, once you trigger the switches, there will be huge explosions,” Onita said. “Not only that, the barbed wire around the ring will cut you mercilessly. Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, I think the rules you’ve added to this match are spectacular and very fitting for you two.”