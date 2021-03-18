– During tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone spoke with AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin and Sting. The group was first interrupted by Lance Archer and Jake Roberts, and then Team Taz. As Taz began to talk some trash, FTW Champion Brian Cage took the mic and said he was talking tonight. Cage went on to give Sting his props after he and Starks lost to Sting and Allin in a Street Fight at Revolution.

“More importantly I wanted to look at you, eye-to-eye. Ricky Starks is wrong, with or without your bat — you are still the icon,” Cage said.

Team Taz began arguing with Cage about what he just said, but Cage moved them out of the way and walked to the back with the group following close behind teasing a possible turn for Cage.

– AEW announced a new music YouTube channel, which features previous released and unreleased entrance themes.

Sign up for our *NEW* #AEWMusic @YouTube channel – https://t.co/fKLKyYBvIM which will feature previously released and unreleased AEW entrance music tracks! Subscribe now & turn on notifications so you never miss an update!! Watch #AEWDynamite TONIGHT at 8pm on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/kGwmbYYlOK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2021

– Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker in a wild Unsanctioned Lights Out/Anything Goes Match to close out tonight’s show. On social media, Cash Wheeler, Tony Schiavone, Powerhouse Hobbs, Evil Uno, and Jade Cargill had nothing but praise for the two wrestlers.

What a match, ladies. — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) March 18, 2021

Hell of a match! — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 18, 2021

What a main event! 👏👏👏 #AEWDynamite — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) March 18, 2021

YALL BETTER PUT SOME RESPECT ON THIS WOMEN'S DIVISION #AEWDYNAMITE 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 — PowerHouse HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) March 18, 2021