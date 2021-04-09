Alexa Bliss spoke with Mike Jones from DC101 to promote WrestleMania this weekend. Bliss noted that aside from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton, the match she is most interested in is The Miz & John Morrison against Bad Bunny & Damian Priest. Bliss admitted that she is very interested in seeing what Bad Bunny can do.

“I think it’s going to be entertainment value!” Bliss said. “Miz and Morrison are always so super entertaining, and I’m a big entertainment person. I love a good entertaining tag team and Miz and Morrison are it.

“And I’m excited to see Bad Bunny perform. He’s been training really hard. He was one of those people that dove in head-first, started training and preparing because he’s such a big WWE fan.”

It has already been announced that WrestleMania 38 next year will go back to being only one night next year. Bliss however thinks it would be a great idea to keep WWE’s showcase as a two night event.

“I’m really excited because I feel like the energy is going to be so much higher,” Bliss said. “When it was one night, there’s later matches at the end of the night and you’re just like, ‘oh man, we gotta wake these people up. They’ve been watching the show for about seven hours now!’ I’m excited, I’m happy that it’s two days and everyone can come back refreshed the next day.”

Bliss also talked about how she doesn’t feel the nerves about wrestling in front of a live audience again.

“I think for me it doesn’t matter how big the crowd is or how big the audience is. The comfort zone is that the ring stays the same size.

“For me, I get really nervous performing especially in big crowds and knowing that people are watching all over the world. But once you hit the ring, that’s your comfort zone.”

The Fiend will face Randy Orton on Night Two of WrestleMania 37 this Sunday. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the show, as well as the latest breaking news leading into the event.

You can listen to the interview below: