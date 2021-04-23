Earlier today Mickie James revealed she had received her WWE gear in a trash bag following her release from the company last week. Hours later Triple H announced the person responsible for this action had been fired.

This apparently isn’t a one time incident. As noted earlier, hours after James went public, Gail Kim alluded that it was a common practice in the past, asking “Do they still do that?” Since then, Maria Kanellis took to Twitter to say she suffered the same treatment.

“Last year I got one too,” Kanellis tweeted, adding a crying laughing/crying emoji after the sentence.

Kanellis was fired from WWE last year, along with husband Mike Bennett, as part of a massive wave of cuts. Kanellis has been vocal about WWE’s handling of the situation, calling them out repeatedly for firing talent at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Alongside Bennett, Kanellis recently signed a deal with Ring of Honor to return to the promotion for the first time since 2015.

James was released on the one year anniversary of the cuts alongside Chelsea Green, Mojo Rawley, Tucker, Kalisto, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Bo Dallas, Wesley Blake and Samoa Joe. A few days after her release, James posted a Simpsons tweet indicating her disenchantment with the WWE front office and their lack of caring.

Yesterday on her podcast Grown Ass Women (GAW TV) with Lisa Marie Varon and SoCal Val, James revealed she had spent the last few years in WWE “comfortably uncomfortable.” She is scheduled to go into further detail on her WWE run and departure on next week’s episode of GAW TV.