Bobby Lashley joined Out of Character with Ryan Satin to talk about WrestleMania 37. Lashley successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania and overall was pleased with his performance.

“I’m very happy with the match,” Lashley said. “I did what I said I was going to do. I was gonna put him to sleep. And it showed a little bit of me that people have wanted to see for some time. I took everything he had. Three Future Shocks almost knocked me out. I just kept going and I wanted to show people that. I’m different man; I’m at a different level. I started slow on my way back, but I’m a roll right now and I’m unstoppable.

“I think it was good for me and I think it was good for Drew also. He has to work his way back up now. I’ve had enough of him. Me and him went after each other for some months now. Now it’s time for him to go to the back of the line now and come back. So we’ll see; we’ll see if he’ll come back stronger.”

WrestleMania 37 was the first show to feature fans in attendance in over a year. Lashley, who opened WrestleMania with McIntyre, didn’t feel strange at all to be back in front of fans again.

“Having the fans back, I mean we love the fans. And the fans love us,” Lashley said. “It’s like a long distance relationship when you finally get back to people.

“When I came out I could hear them when my music was playing. But then I walked out from the curtain it was like ‘wow; here you go!’ It was an amazing experience. I hope we can do it a lot more in the future.”

Lashley’s match almost ran into some issues thanks to some bad weather in Tampa Bay that delayed the start of WrestleMania by a few minutes. The WWE Champion talked about trying to keep his emotions in check during this time.

“I was so amped up when we walked out there,” Lashley said. “If you see me on stage I was trying to stay still but I couldn’t. I was bouncing all over the place, my adrenaline was up like crazy. Some of the guys who weren’t even wrestling yesterday were jumping up and down.

“So when we walked to the back it was like ‘delay? what do you mean a delay? I’m ready now!’ I went over there and told them ‘you can just let me and Drew go to the ring. We’ll punch each other until one of us goes down. That’s what we’re going to do anyway.’ I knew they weren’t going to cancel it. WrestleMania has a history of going on. This was another one of those cases where there might be a stumble here but it was going to happen, no matter what.”

Whether it had been rain or shine, Lashley wasn’t going to let the environment stop him.

“I wouldn’t have paused if something happened in the middle of the match. I know there were some different scenarios, like if the lightning or something would’ve happened. Of course we would’ve had to have made adjustments.

“But there was no way I was going to stop. Nobody understands the magnitude of what was going on there. Me having the WWE Championship was a dream come true. And Drew wanting it so bad. You’re talking two guys chomping at the bits to get at each other. There was no way we weren’t going to do it. We would’ve fought in the parking lot if we had to.”

