WWE star Drew McIntyre spoke with TMZ Sports to promote Wrestlemania 37. During the interview, McIntyre was asked about Khabib Nurmagomedov. McIntyre believes the former UFC star could be a force in pro wrestling, even if he needs a manger to do so.

“He (Khabib) is so talented,” said McIntyre. “I reckon he could make some noise. And if he can’t make the noise himself, we’ve got Paul Heyman. We’ve got a few talented people that can carry the load when it comes to talking. MVP has done a heck of a job for Lashley; maybe that’s another name to throw in the hat.

“He’s such an amazing performer in UFC. And if he can’t quite figure out that part we’ll make it work. That’s what we’re all about; enhancing the positives, hiding the negatives. I think the fans would love to see them.”

Rumors swirled in 2018 of a potential relationship between WWE and Khabib after the fighter claimed on Twitter that WWE reached out to him. Ultimately nothing came of such talk.

Khabib recently retired from UFC in October of 2020 after defeating Justin Gathje to retain the UFC Lightweight Championship. The longest reigning Lightweight Champion in UFC history, he retired at an undefeated 29-0 record.

You can watch the full video below.