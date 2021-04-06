AEW announced that boxing legend Mike Tyson will return for this Wednesday’s live episode of Dynamite.

Tyson first appeared at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view last May to present the AEW TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes. He appeared on the following episode of AEW Dynamite, where he had a pull-apart brawl with Chris Jericho. Jericho later revealed that the confrontation was slated to lead to a match at the All Out pay-per-view last September.

This will be Tyson’s first appearance in front of an AEW crowd, as his previous appearances were on shows without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s nothing better than an impassioned, live wrestling crowd. Since August 2020, we’ve provided safe, outdoor shows at Daily’s Place, with zero reported transmissions amongst our fans, and we’re so appreciative of the amazing fans who have been joining us week after week,” said AEW CEO Tony Khan. “It’s been incredible for our wrestlers, and for those watching at home, to hear the live reactions. This includes historic events like Kenny Omega winning the AEW World Title, Sting’s surprise arrival, Shaq teaming with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, The Young Bucks and Darby Allin’s respective championship wins at FULL GEAR, and so many other magic moments.

“Likewise, Mike Tyson always commands a massive ovation and the attention of fans worldwide. I’m excited for everyone here in Jacksonville, and for those watching on TNT and around the world, to see what Mike Tyson has in store for AEW.”

This Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be head-to-head with Night One of NXT Takeover: Stand And Deliver, which will be the last night the shows are head to head before NXT moves to its new Tuesday night timeslot next week.