Chelsea Green was among the ten total Superstars released by WWE earlier this week.

After multiple tryouts, Green signed with WWE in 2018 where she began training in the Performance Center and appearing in NXT. She made her SmackDown debut in November of last year, breaking her wrist in a match against Liv Morgan.

She had reportedly signed a three-year extension back in November before being let go this week.

Green posted yesterday that she’s “now accepting booking” with her business e-mail. All of the released stars from this week have a 90-day non-compete clause.

Over the last few days, Green has been posting photos of her “hot mess” character that she used on the indies and in Impact Wrestling.

Welcome back, it’s been a while. 💄 pic.twitter.com/AsAuhy6RdL — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 15, 2021