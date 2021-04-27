Former NXT Tag Team Champion Cinta de Oro, f.k.a. Sin Cara / Hunico, was on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. De Oro opened up about requesting his WWE release in 2019 and being initially denied it before being officially released a month later. He spoke to Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman about the day he went public about his release request on social media.

“We went on to continue the tour, and I remember we were going to Austria. November 11, 2019, 7 p.m. Europe time, 12 p.m. Mexico time, that’s when I put my release on my social media,” de Oro recalled. “And it wasn’t because I wanted to talk bad about anybody. If you read my release, all I’m saying is how I feel and the truth. I don’t have to lie and have to tell you more or less about what I had experienced in the company.

“I’m very grateful to this day to have worked there for 10 years. Not everybody can say they worked for the company that they wanted to work with or achieve their dream there for 10 years. They may say, ‘Yeah, we helped you travel the world. We pay you.’ Yeah, but my body was broken during that 10 years too. I don’t have an ACL anymore. I dislocated my shoulder. A lot of things, which is fine. I understand that it’s part of what we do, but when I [requested] my release that’s what I was feeling during that time.

“Before I put out my release, I remember that I prayed. I called a few friends. Some of them are pastors and they gave me guidance on if I was making the correct decision for my life and for my career. And everything pointed out that it was the correct decision, and I know that they didn’t like that for me to put it out there in public, but how else could I really let them know how I felt if they didn’t really want to listen to me? I had already talked to a lot of people.”

De Oro continued, revealing that he had tried to reach out to Vince McMahon.

“I was trying to reach out to Vince. They said that I had to do an appointment,” de Oro revealed. “I was like, ‘I’m not gonna do an appointment. I’ve been here for 10 years, and if he can’t give you five minutes of his time, then I’m not worth anything to him. Why do you want me here then?’ It was just a very sad situation for me to try to just work really hard to put my ideas out there and see if I could just let him know that I wanted to really earn my pay.

“It was terrible being at television and just being in catering sitting down. It was terrible. It was an awful feeling, and I know that a lot of the guys have experienced that. I’m not saying that it’s just the Mexicanos or Latinos, but it is.”

De Oro has been announced to be part of Qatar Pro Wrestling’s first international event. Other WWE and AEW stars will be there including Bret Hart, Booker T, Sammy Guevara and Brian Cage. Hausman asked de Oro how excited he is to potentially get in the ring with guys like Guevara and Cage.

“Sammy, I met him a couple times because he had a couple tryouts with the company,” de Oro said. “He never got picked up by WWE, but I remember he was doing some tryouts when we were in Texas most of the time, and Brian, never got the opportunity to really talk to him or know him a lot. But I know he’s been down in Mexico for a lot of his career and in the independent scene. Those guys are coming up and getting their opportunities, so I’m just excited to give it a whirl with a lot of those guys that I haven’t had a chance to work with yet because I was in WWE for 10 years.

“I’m excited about being able to work with different talents, different guys that are coming up, and I know there’s there’s a lot of guys that have adapted to the Lucha Libre style and I’m just excited to be able to showcase what I can do still because I never really got an opportunity to showcase my talent. I think the thing for me was the ladder match at WrestleMania. That was, I think, my biggest moment, and you realized that I could do a lot of things, but then we never continued it.”

You can follow Cinta de Oro on Twitter @CintaDeOro. Cinta de Oro will make his Qatar Pro Wrestling on February 26, 2022! For more information please visit www.QPW-Wrestling.com. You can find the full audio and video from Cinta’s interview below: