AEW Owner and President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this week. Khan reflected on the success AEW Dynamite has had since going unopposed on Wednesday just a few weeks ago.

“It’s been awesome,” Khan said. “It’s been a great few weeks for us. The shows have been really strong, and I think the most important thing is the show’s are good. If we were doing good numbers and the show quality was not high, then I think it would eventually catch up with us.

“But I’m really glad because I think the shows have been strong and the numbers have been good. So that’s the best of both worlds. ”

Khan also discussed Kenny Omega winning the Impact World Championship this past weekend at Impact’s Rebellion PPV. While AEW remains Omega’s first priority, Khan believes there will be no issues with Omega defending the Impact, AEW and AAA World Titles all at once.

“You have to remember that Kenny has experience doing this,” Khan said. “He’s the AAA Champion also. He went to Triplemania and defended the title, had a great match with Laredo Kid. He’s done that. So I think there’s a precedent for it, that can burn the candle at both ends. There was a point, a year ago, where Kenny and Hangman were Tag Team Champions and he was making defenses in Mexico. And he had wrestled Fenix in Mexico and had a great match. So I do think that he’s shown he can do it, that he can fight a battle on two fronts. Now can he fight a battle on three fronts?

“The priority is going to be here (AEW). He’s the AEW World Champion, to me it’s the most prestigious title in the world. And now he’s gone to other companies and become the champion. It’s great. It reminds me of when I was a kid and Vader held titles on three continents. That was really cool.

“And now you have Kenny Omega who is champion in three different companies with four belts. And there could be more to come. I think it’s awesome. He had a great match with Rich Swann; Rich is great.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.