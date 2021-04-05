Will Ospreay defeated Kota Ibushi at Sakura Genesis to become the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. The win makes Ospreay the first every British IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

A press conference was held where multiple matches were announced for New Japan’s upcoming tour including Kazuchika Okada headlining Wrestle Grand Slam at the Tokyo Dome on May 29. Ospreay spoke at the press conference addressing his The United Empire’s standing in NJPW and his upcoming challengers in Shingo Takagi and Okada.

Ospreay also called out two former WWE World Champions. He first challenged Drew McIntyre, though not be name, and he issued out a challenge to a wrestler that many fans want to see make an in-ring return.

“I would love to have an IWGP World Heavyweight Champion vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion between two British men and find out who the best wrestler is out of them,” Ospreay said. “And not only that, before I was the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, a man who sparked a whole industry of getting the wrestling world interested in him named CM Punk was interested in facing Will Ospreay.

“Well now I have the biggest prize in pro wrestling. So if you really are wanting to prove to yourself that you’re the best in the world, where in my opinion, you were probably the best of a bad bunch, come over to here and come take this (Ospreay points to the IWGP World Heavyweight Title) because no one’s going to be able to take this from me.”

