Adam Cole sat down with NXT:UK star Mark Andrews on his My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast to talk wrestling. One performer they talked about extensively was Pete Dunne, one of Cole’s former rivals. The former NXT Champion had nothing but praise for the man called the Bruiserweight.

“Pete Dunne is absolutely one of the best in the world, and he is for sure, without question, one of the best I’ve ever been in the ring with,” Cole said. “I’ve been lucky to wrestle lots of really talented people, but Pete Dunne is in that special category. When I say Pete is special, I mean that. There’s a 99% chance that if Pete Dunne is on a show, he’s going to have the best match of the show. He’s absolutely incredible.

“When I wrestled him at Survivor Series there was no one else I’d have rather been in the ring with. The amazing thing about Pete, and it’s funny because I was talking about this with Shawn Michaels, but Pete has this way, no matter who’s he’s in the ring with he brings out the best in them. When you’re in there with him, you feel like you can bring out a different side of yourself.”

When the two will be able to wrestle again is a mystery, as Cole hasn’t been seen on NXT TV since the fall out to NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver. He was defeated at the event by former Undisputed Era teammate Kyle O’Reilly in an Unsanctioned match. Dunne meanwhile will wrestle Johnny Gargano and O’Reilly on next week’s episode of NXT. The winner will receive a shot at Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at TakeOver: In Your House.

