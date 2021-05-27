Former WWE Superstar Andrade has reacted to his fiancée, Charlotte Flair, using two of his moves in her match against Asuka on this week’s WWE RAW.

Andrade posted a comparison video of him and Charlotte executing the same moves – a springboard moonsault into a standing moonsault followed by a feint front kick into discus back elbow. Both moves have been regular fixtures in Andrade’s matches over the years.

Along with the Instagram video, Andrade wrote the following caption:

My friend, my couple, my fiancé, my motivation, my grumpy too. Mi media naranja!!! @calibre50oficial #simplementegracias #andrade #elidolo

#lareina #thequeen #charlotteflair #motivation

😘👸🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼🌏🌎🌍 THE WORLD IS OURS @charlottewwe

Earlier this week, a poster released by the Xalos promotion in Anaheim, CA revealed that Andrade will be wrestling lucha libre legend El Hijo del Santo on June 12. It will be Andrade’s first match since leaving WWE. Following the Santo match, Andrade will be a part of Federacion Wrestling’s first event on June 19 and a month later will battle Alberto El Patron [Alberto Del Rio] in Texas.

