Britt Baker cracked a joke yesterday about still not having an official AEW action figure. Despite numerous series already produced, the “face of the women’s division” has yet to have one.

“If Christian Cage gets an AEW action figure before me, I’m retiring,” Baker wrote.

Cage joined up with AEW in March.

Back in February, Jazwares partner Jeremy Padawer confirmed Baker would be in not one but two upcoming lines. In the fall, the AEW Unmatched figure line is expected to roll out and Baker is scheduled to be in that. Padawer also noted she would have a Waiting Room 2-Pack, but it’s unknown who the other figure will be.

In other figure news, AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida will have her first figure in AEW Unrivaled Series 6. The toy includes the title, which Baker felt might need to be removed.

“Should probably hold off on shipping these with the belt… right?” Baker responded.

Shida and Baker are set to meet for the title at AEW Double or Nothing on May 30.

