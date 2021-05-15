On this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Miro defeated Darby Allin to become the new AEW TNT Champion. The win also got him this week’s AEW “Wrestling of the Week” via the AEW on TNT Twitter account.

Cody Rhodes reacted to Miro’s big victory, calling him the “most dominating heavyweight wrestler currently active.”

“Darby had a beautiful run — and he can take solace in the fact that the man who beat him is the most dominating heavyweight wrestler currently active,” Rhodes wrote.

Rhodes has yet to face Miro in singles action (both in AEW and WWE).

As noted, after his big win, Miro sent a message to the AEW roster: “Line them all up!” Lance Archer stormed the stage after Miro’s win on Wednesday, likely setting up a match between the two very soon.

