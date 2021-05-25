Eddie Edwards is back home. The former two time Impact Wrestling Champion tweeted today confirming he had returned to Boston following having his appendix removed due to a bout of appendicitis. He took the time to thank everyone from the fans to the Impact locker room for their support.

“Finally back home after an extended stay in Nashville,” Edwards tweeted. “Yah I’m an appendix short but I’m good! Thank you to all who reached out. It always amazes me how supportive this industry can be. I’ve said it before and Ill say it again the Impact Wrestling locker room is a family. THANK YOU!”

Edwards was reported to be dealing with appendicitis on May 18; he would have surgery to remove his appendix a few days later. There is currently no timetable for Edwards’ return to the ring, though recovery from appendicitis has in the past taken between 2 to 3 months for wrestlers.

Edwards’ most recent match for Impact Wrestling was at the promotion’s Under Siege event, where he teamed with FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) to defeat The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) and AAA, AEW and Impact World Champion Kenny Omega in the main event. Though not confirmed, it was expected that Edwards would be a potential challenger for the Impact Championship. Omega will next defend the championship at Impact’s Against All Odds event against Moose.

You can read Edwards’ tweet below.