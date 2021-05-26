Eric Bischoff is coming back to AEW Dynamite. On today’s episode of Busted Open Radio, AEW’s Chris Jericho revealed that Bischoff would be part of this Friday’s episode of Dynamite as the host of the Inner Circle celebration.

“This Friday we’re having a celebration of the Inner Circle that has been, kind of, promoted and perpetuated by AEW,” Jericho said. “This is not an Inner Circle idea, this is AEW kind of giving thanks to the Inner Circle for all that we’ve done in the past year and a half. Because if this is indeed our last match at Stadium Stampede, then we’re going down with all guns blazing.

“But the host, the MC, of this Inner Circle celebration. This is exclusive, we haven’t told anybody this, but it’s going to be a returning Eric Bischoff to host and MC the whole segment. First time that Bischoff and I have ever been on the same side! Much like when I called Mike Tyson, when we had our change of heart a few months ago, another guy I called was Eric Bischoff. We have made amends and Eric agreed to come down and MC the celebration of the Inner Circle, this Friday on TNT.”

This will be Bischoff’s fourth appearance on AEW Dynamite. He first appeared as the host of the debate between Jericho and Orange Cassidy in August of 2020, followed by another appearance at a “town hall meeting” between Jericho and MJF in October. His most recent appearance was on the March 3rd episode of Dynamite, where he took part in a press conference between Inner Circle and The Young Bucks.

