Jim Ross has been in the news lately regarding who he feels is the best wrestler in the world. In an interview with Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN, Ross chose to focus on a wrestler he feels has huge potential, Wardlow. Ross described Wardlow as a cross between several former top stars, and believes he has something special.

“Combination of a few guys,” Ross said. “Physique wise, he reminds me of Lex Luger. I think he’s going to end up being a much better worker. That’s not knocking Lex. He’s a little like Dave Batista. He’s still evolving. Batista got getting better and better as he got older. He was never going to be confused with Kurt Angle or Dory Funk Jr. This kid’s got it. He has the ‘IT’ factor. We can’t manufacture the ‘IT’ factor. You can’t anoint them with the ‘IT’ factor. You have ‘IT’ or don’t have ‘IT’. This kid’s got ‘IT’.”

Ross continued, noting that Wardlow has the qualities that both promoters and fans would appreciate. According to Ross, Wardlow may be AEW’s breakout star as soon as this year.

“He’s got a big frame that promoters covet. Wrestling fans love an athletic big man, he’s an athletic big man. He’s the kind of guy that you’re talking about on a football team. He could play on the interior if you want him to, he could also rush the passer from the edge, he could move. I love that about him.

“He may be the breakout star that we have in our company. It may happen this year. That wouldn’t shock me. I think sometime in the next year, in 2022, he’s going to be ‘the guy’. He’s improving. If he stays healthy, doesn’t get sidetracked with relationships, injuries, or silly mistakes, and I don’t foresee that ever happening with this kid. He’s very grounded, very smart, and you can communicate with him.”

Wardlow will be competing in the “Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the pay-per-view, as well as the latest breaking news leading into the event. You can check out the current card at this link.

