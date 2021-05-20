Noelle Foley, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, has revealed via Twitter that she has been diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder called Hyperacusis.

A person diagnosed with Hyperacusis has a low tolerance to many everyday sounds, which are perceived by the person as uncomfortably loud and sometimes physically painful.

Noelle said that her diagnosis stems from a concussion she suffered back in 2019. She also opened up about her struggles with Post Concussion Syndrome and Tinnitus.

Below are excerpts from her tweet:

“I’ve kept this to myself for quite some time, because I honestly just didn’t want to talk about it, but in February I was clinically diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder called Hyperacusis. Hyperacusis is when you have an extremely low tolerance to noise and most sounds are physically painful. “My Hyperacusis was brought on by my concussion in 2019, and it was mild in the beginning, but unfortunately it has gotten worse over time. I’ve had several HORRIBLE setbacks in my recovery due to sounds, making it feel like my full recovery is light years away. If any of you are living with Hyperacusis you know darn well that it is an EXTREMELY debilitating condition to live with. It’d recently been severely affecting my every day life from grocery shopping, driving, restaurants, and even just being around people, including my family.”

Former WWE Champion CM Punk responded, “Hang in there!”

Noelle had initially pursued a career in pro wrestling, and was shown training for a career in the business during the 2016 WWE Network reality series Holy Foley. Foley spoke with Wrestling Inc. in Oct. 2018 and revealed that his daughter stopped pursuing an in-ring career following an injury. Noelle also spoke with Wrestling Inc. in May 2019 and described how “nerve-racking” her WWE tryout was.

See below for Noelle’s full message: