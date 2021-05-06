The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle battled it out in a Blood and Guts match on last night’s episode of Dynamite. The live show was held in front of 1,500 fans.

The first hour of the show was taped weeks ago, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. As previously reported, the first hour was shown in the big screen for the live fans. The crowd noise for the taped first hour came from those live fans, so it was not piped in but from the fans in attendance.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan told fans that this would be how the first hour would be handled, and they would be getting only the Blood and Guts match. While the show was not a “one-match show” for people watching on TV, it was a one-match show for the people in attendance.

This was made clear when tickets went out, but Khan said that for fans who did not know and were not happy about the situation, refunds would be given. Meltzer reported that five refunds were given out.

