As noted earlier, the finish to last night’s World Title Eliminator Match between PAC and Orange Cassidy had to be changed after Cassidy was legitimately knocked out during the bout.

In an update from PWInsider, Cassidy is said to be “OK” and was seen socializing with a number of talents after Dynamite went off the air. The report added that Cassidy is expected to be “good to go” for the Triple Threat Match for the AEW World Championship with Kenny Omega and PAC at Double or Nothing on May 30.

The Cassidy vs. PAC match was initially set to end in a 20-minute draw. However, due to Cassidy’s injury, an audible was called 13 minutes in – to not only stop the match, but to end it in a double count out after Omega did a run-in and hit PAC with the belt.

After the double count out, Tony Schiavone came out — per Tony Khan’s orders — to announce Omega would have to defend his title against both PAC and Cassidy at AEW’s upcoming pay-per-view event.

