At this weekend’s AEW Fan Fest, Brodie Lee Jr. (known as -1 in The Dark Order) was presented with the Dark Order Championship by 10.

Back in December 2020, Brodie Jr. signed a legitimate contract with AEW. The contract will be valid once he turns 18 years old.

He has since appeared on various shows with The Dark Order. During AEW Dynamite: Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life, he was named “TNT Champion for Life” by AEW CEO Tony Khan.

At this Sunday’s pay-per-view, AEW Double Or Nothing, 10 will be one of the participants in the Casino Battle Royale. The winner will receive a shot at the AEW World Championship.

