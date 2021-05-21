Renee Paquette appeared on Busted Open Radio today to talk about wrestling and her own podcast, Oral Sessions. Paquette described how she came up with the name while acknowledging the suggestive nature of the title.

“So I had like, a couple different ones that I was trying to figure out what I wanted to call it,” Paquette said. “And I keep saying this, and I truly mean it, but I didn’t mean for it to be a super sexual innuendo. I mean, I’ll take it! If it’s like fate, 100%, let’s go, I’ll take it. But honestly, when I was thinking about putting this show together and doing a podcast, all I wanted to do was have great conversations with really interesting people.

“So I was like ‘oral, from our mouths! That’s where we’re talking from. Oral Sessions!’ And of course everyone started making the sexual innuendo jokes, which even happened on Dynamite last night. Again I will take the press, I’ll take all of it. But yeah, I had a couple different options of different names I was running through. But Oral Sessions to me, I don’t know, something about it stuck out to me. It’s obviously cheeky, it’s a little bit fun. It works, I like it. Why can’t you say an oral history and no one makes fun of that?”

Paquette responded to the aforementioned reference by Max Caster only minutes after it was made on Dynamite last night. She elaborated more on Busted Open, saying she knew the reference was coming and that she ultimately enjoyed it.

“I sort of knew something was happening, but I didn’t know in what terms or what to expect,” Paquette revealed. “I mean obviously I expected, I’m like ‘oh someone is saying something about the show. It’s obviously a sexual innuendo.’ So I was a little bit ready for it but I didn’t know, I thought it was going to be done backstage. I really didn’t know what it was going to be. So when I saw it I was like ‘oh damn, it was a good one!’ I enjoyed it. Again, any press is good press, get out there, through it out there. And then my husband quickly knocked him on his ass. Winner all around!”

Paquette’s husband, AEW star Jon Moxley, is scheduled to team with Eddie Kingston at AEW Double or Nothing to take on the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships. Paquette discussed how things changed in their relationship for the better once Moxley left WWE for AEW and other promotions.

“Our personal life has always been good and happy and we’d get to enjoy ourselves,” Paquette said. “But the difference is is like, before when he was in WWE he’d come home and we’d do our own thing and that was great. But now thinks about work more when he’s home, and I mean that in a good way. He’s always thinking about what other promotions he’d might want to go work in or what other matches he might want to do, what other people he’d might want to bring in that he wants to work with.

“And to see him really scratch that itch and do all the things he wants to do, like that pumps me up. It actually inspires me, and it’s funny because even when I was winding down with my time in WWE Jon was like ‘yeah just go do the things you want to do.’ I was like ‘man you always make that sound so easy.’ But then he actually does it. Like he applies it to his day to day. He just does that he wants and he finds the things that make him happy. Whether that’s showing up at a GCW show to challenge Nick Gage, or flying to New Japan to put the US Championship and then obviously everything in AEW. It’s amazing to see this invigorated version of him. Literally as soon as he left WWE he switched into this other person, in terms of going back to watch old matches, tapping into, when the Network was running the way it was, being able to watch these old matches and draw from those. He just has a new energy about him, it’s really cool.”

