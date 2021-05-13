Back in February it was reported there was a creative dispute between Impact Wrestling and AEW star Sammy Guevara, who allegedly refused to work a few singles matches on Impact TV – to further the collaboration between the two wrestling promotions.

During his recent appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Guevara was asked about those reports.

“You know a lot of stuff was said, but it’s just business at the end of the day,” Guevara said. “I know I didn’t really say nothing out there, and all this stuff [reports] that came out was only coming from one side. Some of it wasn’t true, I really don’t want to comment too much on it.

“It was what it was, and I still wish everyone the best. We’re all friends and we’re just all trying to succeed at the end of the day.”

When asked to share his thoughts on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega capturing the Impact World Title from Rich Swann at Rebellion, Guevara said, “Ya, I’m actually wondering how all this shakes out. Impact even posted a teaser for Slammiversary, something they did that last year too. If Samoa Joe returns to Impact, a match between Joe and Kenny would be sick. I am not sure what the plans are, but I think it’s cool for Kenny.

“He has definitely cemented his legacy, to win the IWGP World Title even before all his current World Titles… it’s impressive. He’s busy collecting them all, he’s like Thanos from The Avengers. I don’t know where it’s all going, but hey, I’m just here watching the ride. ”

Earlier in the interview, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman brought up The Elite’s new attitude on AEW Dynamite, and Guevara didn’t sound thrilled.

“You know, they talk about being rich but their limo [on Dynamite recently] was pretty small [laughs],” Guevara pointed out. “I am not sure if there were no limos to rent, or they couldn’t afford a bigger one, but you can’t talk about splurging money and ride in a small limo. Maybe they spent all their money on the shoes!

“In all seriousness, though, the Jackson brothers are legit rich. Nick Jackson showed me his bank account details, the dude’s rich.”

Guevara went onto tease the possibility of a future feud between his Inner Circle and The Elite.

“That would be cool. When we did it last year, they were the good guys and we were heels. I’d love to run it back, maybe get the win on them since they beat us last time around.”

