On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with AEW star Sammy Guevara. On the go-home episode of Dynamite before Blood and Guts, The Pinnacle and Inner Circle participated in a parley that started off with Shawn Spears and Guevara trading words, and Guevara commented on his growth on the microphone.

“I haven’t gotten the opportunity to talk a whole bunch, so I feel like I’m the diamond just sitting here,” Guevara expressed. “Hey, whatever you give me, I’m going to make gold out of it. You put me in a battle royal with Jungle Boy, I’ll make a moment out of that.

“There’s 30 guys in there, and we’ll have some crazy apron thing that makes people think, ‘Whoa, these two guys!’ Anything you give me, whatever little moment I’m out there for, I’m gonna shine because I’m a diamond baby.”

Guevara had mentioned earlier in the interview that prior to the Blood and Guts match, he had not wrestled in 105 days. Guevara’s last match was on February 3 in the Tag Team Title Battle Royal at Beach Break.

“Man, I don’t know. I’m perfectly healthy man,” Guevara stated. “I’ve been going insane personally just because you want to go out there and you want to go and kill it, especially when you see your friends doing really good stuff. I’m happy for them, but also, you get that itch where you’re like, ‘Yo, I need to jump in there.’ Well, I quit the Inner Circle, so I was out for a month there.

“Then I came back. Then I got my face stomped through a chair, had to get a tooth fixed, got cracked and now we’re building to Blood and Guts. And as much as I want to be out there, I also don’t want to wrestle just for the sake of wrestling. I want the stuff I do to matter. I can go and have a bunch of crazy matches, but if the people are not invested in these matches, what’s the point of doing them?”

Hausman brought up other younger AEW stars that have gotten a large spotlight as of late like Jungle Boy and TNT Champion Darby Allin. Guevara then spoke on Allin’s title reign and made an analogy of Allin’s recent run that could inspire his own.

“Man, Darby’s killing it right now. He main evented with Matt Hardy,” Guevara noted. “He’s killing it, which is good too because he went from not wrestling at all leading up into the Sting match at Revolution, now he’s wrestling almost every week. I remember he was getting a little frustrated too. He was like, ‘Yo, I’m the champ, and I’m not wrestling,’ but now he’s wrestling a lot. So he’s killing it too. Happy for him.

“I try to look at things from other perspectives. I said this in 2019 when I wasn’t on All Out or Full Gear in 2019. I remember thinking, it’s okay because next year, I’m going to be on all the PPVs, and I was on all the PPVs in 2020. I missed Revolution this year. I haven’t been wrestling a whole lot, but it’s okay because I know it’s all going to come around, and then when I start wrestling a whole bunch, I’m going to be like, ‘man, I miss those days when I didn’t wrestle every week.’ You gotta just take everything, look for the silver linings in things.”

You can follow Sammy on Twitter @sammyguevara. You can find the full audio and video from Sammy’s interview with Wrestling Inc. via the embedded players below: