On the 100th episode of WWE’s The Bump, longtime favorite Seth Rollins joined the panel to discuss his next stage in his career. As they began their conversation, the “SmackDown Savior” was questioned by Kayla Braxton on what motivated him to brutally attack Cesaro after he came up short against Roman Reigns this past Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash. Without hesitation, Rollins explained that the “Swiss Superman” had it coming.

“The man gets what he deserves,” Seth Rollins said plainly. “He’s cheated to beat me two times now. Cesaro claims to be this high and mighty, ‘I’m a pro wrestler. I live and die by pro wrestling. I love it.’ Well, maybe do the right thing ’cause if I didn’t get superkicked in the face by Jimmy Uso, Cesaro wouldn’t have gotten the title match at WrestleMania Backlash.

“He wants to mosey along and thinks he’s earned everything [and] that he’s the hardest worker in the room. No, I’m the hardest worker in the room! I own two coffee shops. I own a wrestling school. I show up to work every single week. I’m the one who carries this show on my back. Not Cesaro. He’s not the hardest worker in the room. Understand that! He goes out there and has his ‘classic match’ against Roman Reigns. [He] can’t get the job done. And I made an example out of him.”

With a former partnership that many claim to be the greatest alliance in WWE (The Shield), the panel wanted to know if Rollins and the Universal Champion are on the verge of realigning their brotherhood for the sake of taking out Cesaro.

“No, come on. Roman and I, we don’t need to have a working relationship. You know our history. We don’t need to have a working relationship to be on the same page,” Rollins snapped. “We’re up here [raises his hand] and Cesaro’s down here [raises his hand lower]. That’s just how it is. There’s no conversation that needs to be had between myself and Roman Reigns to dictate what’s going on when it comes to Cesaro.”

Within the past year, Rollins’ goal is for those to embrace his vision. In his defense, he believes his cult-like grasp has brought his fellow and former opponents to bigger and brighter heights, like Dominik and Rey Mysterio, for example. He thinks without his vision, no one in the back would be gaining such momentum if it weren’t for him.

“Well, I’ve had a clear path of success everywhere I’ve gone in my career,” Rollins began. “If you’re out there and wondering, ‘Should I embrace the vision? What is embrace the vision?’ Embrace the vision means understanding what success looks like; understanding what it means to get to the next level. I take these places that I’ve gone and the people I’ve been in the ring with, and I take them to the next level. I bring them up.

“Case in point: Dominik and Rey Mysterio. [They’re] the first-ever father-son tag team champions. Now, who do you think is responsible for that? Who brought Dominik into this business? Who gave him a match at SummerSlam on a huge stage? I made that kid the man he is today. I primed the seal, and that’s why they’re tag team champions. That’s just a small example. Embrace the vision, and you could be like Dominik.”

You can watch Seth Rollins' full interview here.