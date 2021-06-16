Veteran pro wrestler ACH (Albert Hardie Jr., fka Jordan Myles in WWE NXT) has announced his retirement from the sport.

ACH took to Instagram today and posted a black square, with a statement on his retirement.

“No need for the dramatic or emotional word play. As of today I will officially step away from professional wrestling. Thank you all for the support and love,” he wrote.

ACH began wrestling in February 2007, and has worked for several promotions, including WWE, ROH, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, and AAA, among others. He signed with WWE in February 2019 to work the NXT brand, as Jordan Myles, and went on to win the NXT Breakout Tournament that same year. He had a controversial exit from the company after announcing that he quit in November, and was officially released on November 21, 2019. Since then he has worked for MLW, GCW, and NJPW.

ACH held numerous titles on the indies during his career. He is a one-time former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion, with Ethan Page, and held the Ironman Heavymetalweight Title for DDT Pro Wrestling in Japan.

ACH said he was quitting the business back in December 2019, shortly after his WWE departure, but he has continued to wrestle since then. He later expressed remorse over how he handled his WWE exit.

