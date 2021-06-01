At Double or Nothing, Jungle Boy won the Casino Battle Royale to earn himself a future title shot against AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. Jungle Boy will be taking on Omega in two weeks.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that AEW will be taping three weeks worth of television this Friday and Saturday. This will include the episode where Jungle Boy gets his world title shot.

It has been reported that AEW will be preempted throughout the month of June due to the NBA playoffs. It has not been officially announced when all of the June Dynamite episodes will air, although this week’s episode will air on Friday.

With AEW taping three weeks of television this week, that would take them through the week of June 30th. The following week, Dynamite will be back on the road with a live show in Miami.