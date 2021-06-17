AEW announced today that they will be running AEW Grand Slam out of the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 22. Before that event however AEW will be coming to an arena they planned on running prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with WFAN’s Moose and Maggie, AEW President Tony Khan officially announced AEW Dynamite would come to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

“This is not the announcement but I’m very excited (about it),” Khan said. “We’re going to be coming up and doing a show at the Prudential Center in Newark on September 15. This is a reschedule of a show we sold a ton of tickets for and had a ton of excitement around last year right when the pandemic started. And we’re really excited to be coming to the Prudential Center September 15.”

AEW was initially set to make their New York/New Jersey debut at the Prudential Center on March 25, 2020. The show was to feature the first ever Blood & Guts match in AEW history, featuring The Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Cody and The Young Bucks) taking on The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara and Santana).

Ultimately the Prudential Center show would be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AEW would ultimately run a Blood & Guts match a year later at Daily’s Place, with The Inner Circle taking on The Pinnacle (MJF, FTR, Shawn Spears and Wardlow) instead of The Elite. It is unknown if AEW will present another Blood & Guts match for the Prudential Center as originally scheduled.

