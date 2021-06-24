It’s been a busy couple of days for Joey Janela. On Tuesday night the AEW and GCW star crashed a Seminole County School Board meeting in order to troll anti-mask activists. Now Janela is auctioning off his outfit from the endeavor, with the proceeds going to NARAL-Pro Choice America.

“I’m gonna auction off my ‘Florida Man’ disguise for NARAL,” Janela tweeted. “For over 50 years, NARAL has led the fight for reproductive freedom, including the right to access abortion. Bidding starts now and ends midnight Eastern time! Place your bids below.”

The Seminole County School Board meetings have become notable recently for the numerous appearances of former WWE referee Drake Wuertz. Wuertz, who was released from WWE on May 19, has been very vocal about his anti-masking beliefs. Janela, who has previously mocked Wuertz’ views, posted pictures with Wuertz from the meeting last night. It is unknown if Wuertz was aware of Janela’s intentions or not.

Janela has been out injured over the last few weeks after being banged up in a match against Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite. He has been hinting at a heel turn on AEW’s shoulder programs Dark and Dark: Elevation, abandoning his partner Sonny Kiss in favor of going to clubs with AEW announcer Alex Marvez.

You can ready Janela’s tweet below.