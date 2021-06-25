As announced on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Tommy Dreamer and Don Callis have arranged for a Team Dreamer versus Team Callis six-man tag team matchup for next week. Callis’ team will consist of the Impact World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson). And Dreamer’s team will have Sami Callihan, Moose and Chris Sabin.

Last week, Dreamer, on behalf of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, fired Callis from his Executive Vice President role that he shared with Scott D’Amore. This came after Callis used his authority to fire Callihan after Moose and Omega faced off at Against All Odds. This week, Callis received the cold shoulder the moment he arrived on set with Omega.

After talking to Dreamer, Callis and the Innovator of Violence agreed to create their own teams to face each other in the main event next week. Dreamer asked Callihan during their conversation backstage if he was on board. Callihan was on board the moment he heard Omega was going to be in the match. Moose, on the other hand, volunteered himself into this matchup. He, unfortunately, wasn’t told that Sabin will be the third person representing Dreamer’s team. Moose and Sabin are set to collide against each other, while Callihan challenges Omega for the Impact World Championship at Slammiversary on Saturday, July 17.

Speaking of Slammiversary, two teams are vying for a shot to face Violent By Design, who retained their Impact Tag Team Championship against Satoshi Kojima and Eddie Edwards on tonight’s show. Next week, Rich Swann and Willie Mack will take on TJP and Fallah Bahh to determine where they stand in the tag team rankings.

Lastly, Chris Bey will face Petey Williams in singles action. Both men earned their opportunity to participate in the Ultimate X match set for Slammiversary next month. But before they compete for Josh Alexander’s X-Division Championship, both men will square off in what will be a superb high-flying mashup.