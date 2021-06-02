Earlier today WWE announced the release of six wrestlers, including long time wrestler/valet Lana. Lana’s husband, current AEW TNT Champion Miro, took to Twitter to react to his wife’s release with a shot at WWE.

“You can’t soar with the eagles if you’re hanging with the turkeys,” Miro tweeted.

Miro is no stranger to receiving this sort of treatment from WWE. The AEW star was released from WWE a little over a year ago, as part of roster cuts reportedly brought on due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to his release, Miro worked for WWE for ten years under the name Rusev, winning the WWE United States Championship on three different occasions.

Signed by WWE in 2013, Lana spent most her WWE tenure either managing or feuding with her husband, including a notable program where she left him for current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Following Miro’s release and her storyline breakup with Lashley, Lana entered the women’s tag team division, first teaming with Natalya and later with Naomi. Her most notable angle during that time was a feud with Nia Jax, who would put her through a table on RAW for several consecutive shows.

Lana’s last appearance on WWE programming was this past Monday Night on RAW. She teamed with Naomi to take on Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke in a losing effort.

You can see Miro’s tweet below.