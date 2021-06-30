The card for AEW Dynamite’s return to Wednesday Nights has been filled out. As announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Dark, Jungle Boy will be in action on Dynamite, taking on Hardy Family Office (HFO) and TH2 member Jack Evans in singles competition.

The announcement continues an already busy past week for Jungle Boy. The 24 year old unsuccessfully challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW Championship on a special edition of Dynamite this Saturday night, then announced days later went public with his relationship with fellow AEW star Anna Jay. The match with Evans will also be a continuation of the rivalry between Jungle Boy and the HFO, who have been targeting Jungle Boy due to his friendship with Matt Hardy’s rival Christian Cage.

For Evans, this will be his first match on AEW Dynamite since February 17, where he and Angelico wrestled new stablemate Hardy and Hangman Page in a losing effort. The former AAA Cruiserweight Champion has since primarily competed on Dark and Dark: Elevation, most recently battling Matt Sydal in another losing effort. The match will also be a rematch from March 29 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, where Jungle Boy defeated Evans with the Snare Trap.

As of now five other matches are scheduled for Dynamite, including Miro defending the AEW TNT Championship against Brian Pillman Jr. and AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD teaming with Rebel to take on #1 contender Nyla Rose and her manager, Vickie Guerrero. The show will be headlined by Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo wrestling the Young Bucks in a Tag Team Qualifier match, with Kingston and Penta receiving an AEW Tag Title shot if they win, and the Pinnacles MJF battling The Inner Circle’s Sammy Guevara in a grudge match.

A Cody Rhodes appearance and Chris Jericho on commentary have also been advertised.