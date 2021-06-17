NJPW announced Wrestle Grand Slam is set to take place at the Tokyo Dome on July 25 in Tokyo, Japan.

The show was previously scheduled on May 29, but cancelled due to the state of emergency that was in place at the time in Tokyo.

As noted, Will Ospreay had to relinquish the title in May due to a neck injury.

The vacant title was then fought for earlier this month at NJPW Dominion between Kazuchika Okada and Shingo Takagi. Winning it for the first time, Takagi defeated Okada via pinfall to become champion.

After the match, Takagi called out Kota Ibushi to be his first challenger, which was quickly accepted. Ibushi and Takagi are scheduled to meet next month at Wrestle Grand Slam for the title.